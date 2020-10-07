Kyrgyzstan lawmakers initiate impeachment procedure

BISHKEK, October 7. /TASS/. A group of Kyrgyzstan lawmakers initiated an impeachment procedure against the incumbent president Soorobay Jeenbekov, the Ata Meken Socialist Party lawmaker Kanybek Imanaliyev told TASS Wednesday.

"A number of lawmakers initiated this [the impeachment], this stays in the agenda, but currently only as an initiative. A portion of lawmakers have signed it," Imanaliyev said.

The lawmaker told TASS that a meeting took place Wednesday between over 40 lawmakers and the newly-elected parliament speaker Myktybek Abdyldayev, which focused on the situation in the country. In order to achieve quorum in the parliament, over 60 lawmakers must take part. Imanaliyev expressed his hope that the quorum will take place Thursday and added that "the issue of negotiation of the voting procedure for future Prime Minister Candidates is being discussed."

Following the October 4 parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan, representatives of parties that failed to pass, organized mass riots in Bishkek, captured the buildings of the parliament (where the Presidential Administration is also located), the Bishkek Administration and the Prosecutor General’s Office. The rioters released former president Almazbek Atambayev, former Prime Minister Sapar Isakov and a number of other politicians from prison. Early on October 6, President Sooronbay Jeenbekov addressed the citizens, calling on leaders of political parties to calm down their supporters. Later, the Central Electoral Commission of Kyrgyzstan declared the results of October 4 Parliamentary elections invalid.

Earlier, parliament speaker Datsanbek Djumabekov announced his resignation.