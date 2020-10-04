Lukashenko says no weapons supplied from Belarus to Azerbaijan and Armenia in 6 months

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko told his Armenian counterpart, Armen Sarkissian that Belarus has supplied weapons neither to Azerbaijan nor to Armenia in the recent six months, BelTA agency reported on Monday after their telephone conversation.

According to BelTA, the conversation was initiated by the Armenian leader. The two presidents discussed the socio-economic and political situation in Belarus and Armenia. Sarkissian informed the Belarusian leader about the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Special attention was drawn by the Armenian president to recent media reports about alleged supplies of military cargoes from Belarus to Azerbaijan. "A clear response was given to this fake information - no supplies of military cargoes have been done either to Azerbaijan or to Armenia in the recent six months," BelTA said.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The area experienced flare-ups of violence in the summer of 2014, in April 2016 and this past July. Azerbaijan and Armenia have imposed martial law and launched mobilization efforts. Both parties to the conflict have reported casualties, among them civilians.

The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the highland region of Nagorno-Karabakh, a disputed territory that had been part of Azerbaijan before the Soviet Union break-up, but primarily populated by ethnic Armenians, broke out in February 1988 after the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its withdrawal from the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic. In 1992-1994, tensions boiled over and exploded into large-scale military action for control over the enclave and seven adjacent territories after Azerbaijan lost control of them. Talks on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement have been ongoing since 1992 under the OSCE Minsk Group, led by its three co-chairs - Russia, France and the United States.