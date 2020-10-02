Yerevan reports another downed Azeri jet in Nagorno-Karabakh

YEREVAN, October 2. /TASS/. Air defense systems of the unrecognized Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh on Friday shot down an Azeri air force jet, spokesperson of the Armenian Defense Ministry Shushan Stepanyan wrote oh her Facebook page.

"At 12:15 [local time] the Armenian air defense forces downed an enemy aircraft in the south-eastern direction of Artsakh [unrecognized Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh - TASS], and 2 UAVs in the northern direction in the period from 12:07 to 12:10. Fighting is raging on in different directions of the front, the enemy manpower, armored fighting vehicles, particularly tanks have been destroyed," she noted.

On Friday morning, the Armenian top brass reported that a plane and a drone of the Azeri air forces were downed in the northeastern direction.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The area experienced flare-ups of violence in the summer of 2014, in April 2016 and this past July. Azerbaijan and Armenia have imposed martial law and launched mobilization efforts. Both parties to the conflict have reported casualties, among them civilians.

The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the highland region of Nagorno-Karabakh, a disputed territory that had been part of Azerbaijan before the Soviet Union break-up, but primarily populated by ethnic Armenians, broke out in February 1988 after the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its withdrawal from the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic. In 1992-1994, tensions boiled over and exploded into large-scale military action for control over the enclave and seven adjacent territories after Azerbaijan lost control of them. Talks on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement have been ongoing since 1992 under the OSCE Minsk Group, led by its three co-chairs - Russia, France and the United States.