Intense battles in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone continue, Azerbaijan says

BAKU, September 30. /TASS/. Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday that intense fighting in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict continued.
"Intense fighting continues," the ministry said in a statement.
According to the ministry, "with the goal of regaining ground the Armenian side focused its additional forces in the Magadizsky direction and in the morning hours of September 30 carried out an attempt to launch an offensive."
"These steps of the enemy were thwarted, the Azerbaijani forces are conducting a counteroffensive operation in order to break the enemy’s resistance," the statement reads. "Currently, military operations are underway along the entire frontline," the ministry said.