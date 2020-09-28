EU to sanction two Russian individuals, four companies

BRUSSELS, September 28. /TASS/. Ambassadors of the European Union agreed to include two individuals and four companies in the anti-Russian sanction list because of their participation in the construction of the Crimean Bridge, a European diplomatic source told TASS on Monday.

"Ambassadors agreed to add two individuals and four companies who participated in the Crimean Bridge construction to the list of restive measures," the source said. "The EU Council will make a formal decision based on the written procedure," the source added.

The written decision-making procedure at the ministerial level is launched in the EU after endorsement of the decision and in case of absence of any objections in the Permanent Representatives Committee (COREPER). This procedure is a technical one and does not provide for discussions. The sanctions will come into force after the approval by the EU Council and publication in the Official Journal of the European Union.