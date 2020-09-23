US impose sanctions on six individuals, two companies from Russia

WASHINGTON, September 23. /TASS/. US authorities expanded sanction lists and introduced restrictive measures against six Russian nationals and two Russian legal entities.

"Today’s action targets eight individuals and seven entities directly involved in furthering [Russian businessman Evgeni] Prigozhin’s operations in CAR [the Central African Republic - TASS], assisting the activities of the FSB, or engaging in sanctions evasion activities," the US Treasury says.

The sanctions are introduced against Russian nationals Boris Gaikovich, Elena Ivanova, Evgeni Khodotov, Nadezhda Kuchumova, Alexander Kuzin and Vladislav Zanin, as well against Russian companies M Finans and Okeanos.

Inclusion into the sanction list means asset freezing in the United States and ban for US citizens or firms to conduct business with persons in the list.