Armenian government introduces martial law, announces general mobilization

YEREVAN, September 27. /TASS/. The Armenian government imposed martial law in the country in connection with the escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh and announced a general mobilization, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook page on Sunday.

"Dear compatriots, now, by the decision of the government, martial law and general mobilization are declared in Armenia. I urge all personnel to come to recruitment offices," he said.

Earlier, President of the inrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan announced martial law in the country due to the escalation of the situation on the line of contact with Azerbaijan.

On Sunday morning, Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan said that Armenia began intensive shelling on the positions of the Azerbaijani army and settlements, with reported casualties and wounded among the civilian population. In turn, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced that the Azerbaijani armed forces launched an offensive in the direction of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The conflict between Baku and Yerevan began in February 1988, when the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its secession from the Azerbaijan SSR. During the conflict of 1992-1994, Azerbaijan lost control over Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent regions. Since 1992, negotiations have been held on a peaceful settlement of the conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group, chaired by Russia, the United States, and France.