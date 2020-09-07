Japan cancels up to 600 flights over typhoon Haishen

TOKYO, September 7. /TASS/. Up to 600 air flights were cancelled in Japan starting on Sunday after typhoon Haishen approached the southwestern parts of the country, Japan’s NHK television channel reported.

"Airline companies have canceled 528 flights for Sunday, mostly to and from the southern parts of Kyushu and Okinawa," the broadcaster reported. "They include 158 flights of All Nippon Airways and 136 of Japan Airlines."

NHK TV also reported citing airline operators that "more cancellations or delays will be likely through Monday."

According to the television channel, 36 people were injured and 440,000 households were left without power supplies.

Typhoon Haishen currently moves from Japan to the Korean Peninsula at a speed of approximately 40 kilometers per hour (24.9 miles per hour).

Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe convened an extraordinary session of the government officials on Sunday tasking them to resort to their all possible means to safeguard all citizens in areas, which may be hit by the disaster.