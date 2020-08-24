Africa’s coronavirus recoveries reach 899,000, WHO reports

PRETORIA, August 24. /TASS/. The total number of coronavirus cases in African countries rose by 10,889 to 1,178,737 in the past day, the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Africa said on Monday

According to the WHO, Africa’s coronavirus recoveries have reached 899,00 and the death toll has climbed to 27,601.

South Africa accounts for the majority of cases (607,045) and fatalities (12,987). Egypt has so far reported 97,237 cases and 5,243 deaths. The coronavirus death toll stands at 1,424 in Algeria.

In the sub-Saharan region, Nigeria has confirmed 51,905 coronavirus cases and 997 deaths, Ghana has recorded 43,325 cases and 261 deaths.

