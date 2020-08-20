EU Council President talks to Putin after EU summit on Belarus

BRUSSELS, August 20. /TASS/. European Council head Charles Michel in a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the EU emergency summit on Belarus, he posted on Twitter.
"Yesterday EU expressed solidarity with the people of Belarus in their desire to determine their own future. Today I reiterated this to President Putin. There is only one way forward: through political inclusive dialogue & a peaceful and democratic process," his statement said.
On Wednesday, the EU emergency summit on Belarus was held in a videoconference format. Leaders of 27 EU countries as well as chairpersons of the European Commission, European Parliament, and European Council during the videoconference that lasted for about three hours approved a final statement that reiterates the basic points voiced earlier by the European institutions: the summit didn’t "recognize the results" of the presidential election in Belarus, demanded to end the police brutality, urged for a transparent investigation into police abuse, release of all detainees, supported the citizens’ desire "to determine their future" and promised to "impose sanctions against a substantial number of individuals responsible for violence, repression and the falsification of election results.".