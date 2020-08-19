MINSK, August 19. /TASS/. The Belarusian Health Ministry confirmed the death of a Brest citizen, who took part in protests.
Belarusian Health Ministry confirms death of Brest citizen, who took part in protests
Grandson of Kazakhstan’s first president Nazarbayev died in London
According to preliminary data, the cause of his death is cardiac arrest
Press review: EU blackballs Lukashenko and more Gulf Arab states eye ties with Israel
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, August 18
Blogger Putilo, ex-Belarus presidential contender Tsepkalo put on wanted list in Russia
The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs specified that both of them have been put on the international wanted list by the Belarusian authorities
Syria’s SANA news agency reports rocket attack on US base in Deir ez-Zor
Еhe attack targeted a US base near the Conoco oil field controlled by US troops and Kurdish units
Five-hour opposition rally in Minsk brings together tens of thousands of people
Police did not interfere during the entire day
Belarus plans to interrogate Russian reporter suspected of taking part in mass protests
The journalist has been hospitalized in Russia due to the injuries he sustained at the detention facility, his attorney informed TASS
Tikhanovskaya vows ready to become national leader in Belarus
The ex-presidential candidate motivated her decision by the need for the country "to enter the normal rhythm"
Russian gunmaker creates assault rifle chambered for NATO’s 5.56mm rounds
The new assault rifle has received a lightweight telescopic-type buttstock with improved ergonomics, a new sight and slotted flash suppressor that allows quickly installing a silencer
Russian Baltic Fleet kicks off naval aviation drills in westernmost Kaliningrad Region
During the drills, the crews are launching airborne missiles and rockets of various classes, firing aircraft guns, dropping bombs weighing from 100 kg to 500 kg and practicing maneuvering elements in an aerial battle and target runs under a notional enemy’s jamming
EU contacts US on sanctions against Nord Stream 2
Only three EU states did not join the demarche, according to the German newspaper Die Welt
Press review: Russia's plans for coronavirus vaccine and why Tikhanovskaya fled Belarus
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, August 12
Belarusian leader says won’t allow to ‘give away’ his country
Alexander Lukashenko attended a rally of his supporters outside the House of Government in Minsk
West seeking to lure away Russian vaccine developers - Gamalei Center head
According to Alexander Gintsburg, the West’s negative reaction to the newly-registered Russian anti-coronavirus vaccine was quite predictable
Trump calls Putin ‘world-class chess player’ along with Xi and Erdogan
Biden would not be able to work with them as an equal partner, Trump said
Russian general killed, two servicemen wounded in Syria explosion
An improvised roadside bomb exploded 15 km from the city of Deir ez-Zor when a Russian military convoy was returning to its base after a humanitarian mission
Russian diplomat slams Macron’s call for supporting Belarusian protests as hypocrisy
The French leader said on August 16 that the EU must continue to be mobilized in support of participants in peaceful protests taking part in the Belarusian capital of Minsk and other cities of the country
Moscow summons Dutch envoy over spy equipment found in Russian military attache’s car
Russia’s Foreign Ministry stressed that this kind of incidents only complicate bilateral relations
Putin confirms readiness to help Belarus based on Union State Treaty
Russia confirmed readiness to provide necessary assistance in ironing out emerging problems based on the principles of the treaty on creating the Union State and also if needed in the framework of the Collective Security Treaty Organization
Russian Su-27 fighter scrambled to intercept Italian maritime patrol plane over Black Sea
After the Italian plane moved away from Russia’s state border, the Russian fighter safely returned to its home airfield
MiG-31 fighter jet makes emergency landing in Perm
The press service of the Central Military District confirmed that the plane had landed with its tail landing gear wheel broken
Russian investigators launch case over general's death in Syria
The Russian Investigative Committee said finding those guilty was 'a matter of honor'
Senior Russian diplomat rules out Chinese participation in Vienna consultations
According to Ryabkov, Moscow is not expecting any breakthrough at the upcoming round of Russian-US consultations on strategic stability
Russian Vector research center starts phase two of COVID-19 vaccine trials
All participating volunteers are in good health, according to the chief sanitary physician
Russia tells UNSC only Belarusians themselves can resolve their national problems
Belarus has been engulfed in mass protests since August 9 when the country held its presidential election, as people reject the official results of the vote, showing incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko securing his reelection
Chinese vaccine produced by Sinopharm to be available in December for $150
On June 23, the third stage of clinical trials began in the United Arab Emirates, after which the vaccine is expected to be registered, according to official data
Press review: Lukashenko supporter rally flops and Turkey at loggerheads with Greece
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, August 17
Developer of Sputnik V said third stage of trials can be called mass vaccination
The trials will be carried out in the Moscow Region and some 20,000 - 30,000 people will get the vaccine
European Parliament does not recognize Lukashenko as elected president of Belarus
Besides, the European Parliament supports the decision of EU foreign ministers on introducing individual sanctions against "all those responsible for violence and the falsified presidential elections"
Belarus may hold new elections if new constitution is adopted, Lukashenko says
He said the country needs to adopt a new constitution and approve it at a referendum
Belarus’s Lukashenko says creation of opposition’s Coordination Council ‘coup attempt’
Lukashenko warned those who "joined this headquarters" that "adequate measures" will be taken against them
India contacts Russia over COVID-19 vaccine
Indian experts are also considering other vaccines against COVID-19, including those developed by British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and American Moderna-NIAID
Defense Ministry’s plane evacuates 26 Russian children from Syria
This was the first evacuation flight of the Russian Defense Ministry after a pause amid the anti-coronavirus restrictions
Convoy of trucks, prison buses heading to central Minsk, TASS reports from the site
A major rally is underway in front of the building of the National State Television and Radio Company of Belarus in the eastern part of Minsk
Putin tells Merkel foreign interference in Belarus’ affairs is unacceptable
The German chancellor, in her turn, stressed that the Belarusian authorities must give up the use of force against peaceful demonstrators, the German Cabinet of Ministers’ Spokesman Steffen Seibert informed
South Ossetian interior minister’s car comes under fire in Tskhinval
A search operation has been launched in South Ossetia’s capital
Belarusian opposition plans to complete formation of coordination council on Tuesday
The council will include 70 people, of whom over 30 have already been selected, according to ex-presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya’s spokesperson
Lukashenko says Russia will provide assistance in ensuring Belarus’ security
According to President of Belarus, the agreement was reached during a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Saturday
Russia to unveil its newest Hermes missile system during Army-2020 forum
Hermes has an autonomous missile guidance system of the fire-and-forget type
Latest cruise missile corvette arrives at Black Sea Fleet base for state trials
It will be the Fleet’s fourth corvette armed with Kalibr-NK cruise missile systems, according to the press office
Belarus puts troops along Western border on full combat alert
Earlier, Lukashenko said that the Western countries were building up military strength in the region
US military presence in Poland worsens situation near Russia’s Western borders - diplomat
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said added that NATO’s claims that the military expansion is not of a significant nature is taken by the Russian side "as an attempt to distort reality"
