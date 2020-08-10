One protester killed in Minsk after explosive device blows up - Interior Ministry

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. One protester was killed in clashes with special ops units in Minsk, Belarusian Interior Ministry Spokesperson Olga Chemodanova said on her Telegram channel.

"During the clashes with special ops units, which arrived to unblock the square, one of protesters tried to throw an unidentified explosive device at the law enforcement officers. It exploded in his hand and the man sustained fatal injuries," the statement said.

The protests in the Belarusian capital have been ongoing for nearly four hours. The hotbeds of resistance to the law enforcement officers, who have been trying to establish order in the streets, remain in three Minsk areas - near Pushkinskaya metro, near Gorky Park and Bangalore Square. The forces are using tear gas and stun grenades.

On August 9, Belarus held its sixth presidential election since declaring independence in 1991. According to the country’s Central Election Commission, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko won 80.08% of votes. His closest rival, housewife Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, scored 10.09% of votes. The other three candidates managed to win less that to percent each.

After the exit poll results were announced on Sunday night, mass protests flared up in downtown Minsk and other Belarusian cities, which spiraled into clashes with police. According to the Interior Ministry, some 3,000 people were detained and dozens of police and protesters were injured.