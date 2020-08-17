Belaruskali miners join protests, collect signatures to go on full-scale strike

SOLIGORSK /Minsk region/, August 17./TASS/. Miners of Belaruskali potash producer flocked to the central square of Soligorsk late on Monday, announcing preparations for a full-scale strike.

About 200 workers are taking part in the rally, TASS reports. City’s residents can also be seen in the central square. Miners say that they are already partially on strike, and have partially suspended work in mines. Activists from the strike committee are collecting signatures in order to officially notify the management of Belaruskali about the launch of a full-scale strike.

Belarus held a presidential election on August 9. According to the final results provided by the Belarusian Central Election Commission on August 14, incumbent President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko got 80.1% of the vote. His closest rival, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, scored 10.12% of vote. However, she did not recognize the results of the voting.

Mass protests and clashes with police took place in Minsk and other Belarusian cities on Sunday night into Monday morning after exit poll results were made public. Rallies continued for several days. As a result, several thousand people were detained, dozens of law enforcers and demonstrators were injured.