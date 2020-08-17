Number of coronavirus cases in Africa exceeds 1.1 million, says WHO

PRETORIA, August 17. /TASS/. More than 10,000 confirmed coronavirus cases were registered in African countries in the past 24 hours, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 1.1 million, the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Regional Office for Africa said on Monday.

The overall number of COVID-19 cases in Africa currently stands at 1,119,393, with 10,083 cases confirmed during the past day. The number of coronavirus-associated deaths amounts to 25,644, with 290 fatalities registered in the past 24 hours. Some 835,000 patients have recovered.

South Africa accounts for the biggest number of Africa’s coronavirus cases and fatalities - 587,345 and 11,839, respectively. Egypt is second after South Africa in terms of coronavirus-associated deaths and cases - 5,160 and 96,475, respectively. As many as 1,370 coronavirus-related deaths were reported from Algeria.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, Nigeria is second after South Africa in terms of coronavirus cases (49,068 cases and 975 fatalities). Next is Ghana (42,532 cases and 231 deaths).