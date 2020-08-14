Belarusian opposition insists on new elections before September 15

MINSK, August 14. /TASS/. Opposition in Belarus insists on conducting new elections in the country before September 15, the statement of the headquarters of arrested unregistered presidential candidate Viktor Babariko said on Friday.

"To announce new honest election before September 15 with the participation of all alternative candidates under the observation of international organizations with new election commissions, a new Central Election Committee, video surveillance, open vote count," the statement noted.

Babariko’s headquarters also urged the authorities "to cease immediately the use of physical force and detention, to release all political prisoners and detainees of the peaceful rallies and protests" without trials, fines, with damages recovered.