Thirty-three Russians remanded in custody in Belarus

MINSK, August 1. /TASS/. The Belarusian Attorney’s Office has ruled that the 33 detained Russian men should be remanded in custody, Chairman of the Investigation Committee Ivan Noskevich said at a meeting with President Alexander Lukashenko on Saturday.

"The main investigation directorate of the Investigation Committee’s central office continues an active phase of the criminal investigation launched on July 29 under Articles 13 and 293 part 2 of the Criminal Code (preparation for mass riots). Thirty-three citizens of the Russian Federation were recognized as suspects in this criminal case, and they were detained. On July 31, the investigation ruled and the prosecutor approved that they would be remanded in custody," Noskevich said, quoted by BelTA as saying.