Four Russians, intelligence center targeted by EU cyber attack sanctions

BRUSSELS, July 30. /TASS/. The Main Centre for Special Technologies of the Russian Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces and four Russian citizens have been targeted by the European Union’s sanctions imposed in the framework allowing the EU to impose targeted restrictive measures to deter and respond to cyber attacks established a year ago that has never been applied before, reads the EU Official Journal where the legal acts were published Thursday.

The EU claims that the center allegedly "is responsible for cyber-attacks with a significant effect originating from outside the Union and constituting an external threat to the Union or its Member States and for cyber-attacks with a significant effect against third States, including the cyber-attacks publicly known as "NotPetya" or "EternalPetya" in June 2017 and the cyber-attacks directed at an Ukrainian power grid in the winter of 2015 and 2016."

Moreover, the journal also lists the four Russians the EU claims are responsible for the attacks.