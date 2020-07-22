Over 40,000 new coronavirus cases registered in Brazil in past day

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 22. /TASS/. The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection in Brazil increased by 41,008 in the past 24 hours, reaching 2,159,970, according to official statistics.

The country’s Health Ministry said in its daily bulletin that more than 612,000 people are infected at the moment. A total of 1,465,970 patients have already recovered.

The country has 1,027 coronavirus cases and 38 deaths per 100,000 citizens.

Last week Brazil’s Health Ministry for the first time reported a decline in new cases since the start of the pandemic. However, the average COVID-19 death rate remained high over past five weeks, exceeding 1,000 per day.

Brazil, where the first coronavirus case was confirmed on February 26, is ranked second after the United States for the biggest number of COVID-19 cases and fatalities. The Health Ministry earlier predicted that the situation would stabilize by July and in August the infection spread would begin to slow. According to the ministry, in June the country reached a plateau in the number of fatalities.