Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 213,000 in past day — WHO

GENEVA, July 21. /TASS/. More than 213,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide on July 21, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 14.56 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Tuesday.

As of 11:00 Moscow time on July 21, as many as 14,562,550 novel coronavirus cases and 607,781 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 213,637 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 4,083.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

South and North America accounts for the majority of confirmed coronavirus cases - 7,702,075. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 117,400 and the number of deaths - by 2,260 and reached 311,569.

The number confirmed COVID-2019 cases in Europe amounts to 3,103,674 and the number of fatalities is 207,958. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 24,401 and the number of deaths - by 416.

Southeast Asia has 1,478,141 cases and 35,121 fatalities. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 42,000 and the number of deaths - by 733.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (3,748,248), Brazil (2,098,389), India (1,155,191), Russia (783,328), South Africa (373,628), Peru (353,590), Mexico (344,224), Chile (333,029), the United Kingdom (295,376), and Iran (276,202).

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. Since then, cases of the new coronavirus have been reported from nearly all parts of the world. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.