Kazakhstan is interested in producing Avifavir with Russia, National Welfare Fund says

"I would like to say a big thank you to your staff who very quickly worked through and delivered the Avifavir drug which was developed with the direct involvement of your fund. Right now there is a great need in our country for this drug. I think, and the memorandum reflects that, that we will work together with you in other directions as well. For instance, it is possible to establish joint production of this drug," the chairman said during the online conference.

NUR-SULTAN, July 20. /TASS/. Chairman of the Management Board of the Kazakh National Welfare Fund Samruk-Kazyna Akhmetzhan Yessimov stated that the republic is interested in organizing with Russia the joint production of the anticoronaviral drug Avifavir. He mentioned this during an online conference with head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev, the minutes of which were published on the Samruk-Kazyna website on Monday.

As the Samruk-Kazyna’s press service reported, the fund purchased Avifavir from the managing company of the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to cooperate during the current moment of the fight against the coronavirus. We worked together in order to deliver 9,500 courses of Avifavir to Kazakhstan and we are really interested in the production of this drug in Kazakhstan," the RDIF head noted during the videoconference.

According to him, the RDIF is ready to cooperate with the Kazakh foundation on the issues of deliveries of new test-systems for the coronavirus detection as well. "Certainly, there is also an issue of a vaccine. And here [we mean] not only the deliveries of the Russian vaccine - we expect it to be ready for deliveries in September of this year, - but also the production of this vaccine is possible on Kazakh territory," the RDIF head explained.

On July 17, the RDIF’s press service reported that the fund delivered the first 9,500 packs of Avifavir to Kazakhstan. Additionally, the RDIF, a sovereign fund of the Russian Federation and the Samruk-Kazyna foundation signed a memorandum on cooperation to counteract the COVID-19 infection.