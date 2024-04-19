Russian Railways, TMH to develop new locomotives

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Russian Railways and Transmashholding (TMH) will develop a new electric locomotive and a new diesel locomotive for the Eastern Range railroad, Russian Railways said on their official Telegram channel.

"We are developing new locomotives with the asynchronous traction drive for the Eastern Range together with our partners from TMH - the electric locomotive 2ES9 and the diesel locomotive 2(3)TE30," the company said.

Two locomotive prototypes are planned to be send for trials in 2025, the holding noted.

Locomotives will be able to carry freight trains with the weight of 7,100 metric tons at the speed of 120 km per hour. They will also be fitted with three-axle bogies with traction adjustment for each axle. The diesel locomotive’s power plant will be capable to function either using diesel fuel or a mixture of gas and diesel fuel, Russian Railways added.