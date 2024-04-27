{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Military drills

Russian cutting-edge missile frigate holds artillery firings in Arctic drills

"The combat exercises were conducted in the Barents Sea waters closed for shipping," the Russian Defense Ministry reported
The Northern Fleet’s frigate Admiral Golovko Lev Fedoseyev/TASS
The Northern Fleet’s frigate Admiral Golovko
© Lev Fedoseyev/TASS

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. The Northern Fleet’s Project 22350 frigate Admiral Golovko carrying Kalibr-NK cruise missiles accomplished artillery and surface-to-air missile firings during drills in the Barents Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Saturday.

"The Northern Fleet’s frigate Admiral Golovko has successfully accomplished a series of artillery firings in the Barents Sea as part of scheduled combat training measures. The combat exercises were conducted in the Barents Sea waters closed for shipping. The A-192 artillery system team successfully hit naval targets," the ministry said in a statement.

The frigate also accomplished artillery and surface-to-air missile firings against simulated air targets released by a Su-24 aircraft from the Northern Fleet’s mixed aviation corps, it said.

"Over the past few days, the frigate’s crew has been practicing a series of measures in the Barents Sea related to a surface ship solo training, combat and everyday arrangements and has been sharpening naval skills," the statement reads.

The Admiral Golovko is the Project 22350 third-built and second serial-produced frigate. The Project 22350 lead and first serial-built frigates Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov and Admiral of the Fleet Kasatonov are now operational in a formation of the Northern Fleet’s missile ships. All the three frigates have been built at the Severnaya Verf Shipyard in St. Petersburg in northwestern Russia.

Frigates of this Project carry Kalibr-NK and Oniks cruise missile systems as their basic strike weapons. The frigate Admiral Gorshkov took part in the testing of Tsirkon hypersonic missiles.

