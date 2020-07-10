Number of coronavirus cases in Norway rises to 8,965

HELSINKI, July 10. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Norway increased by 11 over the past day and reached 8,965, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health announced on Friday.

A day earlier, 8,954 cases were reported. Over the past week, the increase in the number of cases in the country every day was less than 30, the pandemic continues to decline. In Norway, 252 people died from the effects of coronavirus, eight were hospitalized.

The first coronavirus case in Norway was detected in late February. Due to the pandemic, the government introduced a ban on the entry of foreigners who do not have a residence permit, and checkpoints were introduced at the borders within the Schengen area. Since June 15, Norway, with a number of restrictions, has opened borders for travel to the countries of Northern Europe.

On April 6, the Norwegian government announced that it had managed to control the pandemic. In April, kindergartens, schools, and some enterprises began to gradually resume their usual activities.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 12,404,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 557,700 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 7,235,600 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, 713,936 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 489,068 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 11,017 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.