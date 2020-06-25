US expects to get along with Russia despite plans to deploy troops in Poland — Trump

WASHINGTON, June 24. /TASS/. The United States still expect good relations with Russia despite plans to redeploy some of its servicemen from Germany to Poland, US President Donald Trump said at a joint news conference with the Polish president on Wednesday.

"I think it sends a very strong signal to Russia, but I think that a stronger signal sent to Russia is the fact that Germany is paying Russia billions of dollars to purchase energy from Russia through the pipeline," he said.

"They [Germany] are spending billions of dollars to Russia, and then we are supposed to defend them from Russia. I think it’s very bad, I think that people of Germany are very unhappy about it," the US leader continued.

"With all that being said, we expect to get along with Russia. We expect to get along with everybody," Trump added.