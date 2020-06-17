North Korea to deploy troops near Kaesong, Mount Kumgang — agency

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. The North Corean authorites will deploy military units in the Mount Kumgang resort area and near the city of Kaesong to protect against possible actions by South Korea, North Korea’s KCNA news agency said citing a spokesperson for the General Staff of the Korean People’s Army.

Moreover, Pyongyang is set to resume all types of military exercises near the South Korean border, the spokesperson said.

Special envoys

South Korea has requested Pyongyang on Monday to receive its special envoys, but this request was turned down, KCNA reported on Wednesday.

"Upset by the toughest retaliatory offensive against enemy taken by us, the south side sent a message to the effect that ‘President’ Moon Jae In hopes for sending special envoys to the Chairman of our State Affairs Commission," KCNA reported. "Kim Yo Jong, first vice department director of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, made known the stand that we flatly reject the tactless and sinister proposal."

According to KCNA, Seoul planned to send Chief of the State Security Office Jong Ui Yong and Director of the Intelligence Service So Hun as its special envoys.