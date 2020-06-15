Turkish Defense Ministry begins operation against Kurdistan Workers Party in Iraq

TASS, June 15. The Turkish Air Force began air strikes against the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in northern Iraq as part of the new anti-terrorist operation, Eagle Claw, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense tweeted on Monday.

"Operation Eagle Claw has begun," it wrote. According to the ministry, Turkish military planes are firing at bases where PKK supporters have taken refuge.

In turn, the Al-Arabia TV channel reports that the Turkish Air Force dropped about 20 bombs on PKK facilities in the Sinjar mountains in northwestern Iraq. The Kurdistan Workers Party is considered a terrorist organization in Turkey.