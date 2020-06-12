NATO grants Ukraine Enhanced Opportunities Partner status

BRUSSELS, June 12. /TASS/. The North Atlantic Council recognized Ukraine as an Enhanced Opportunities Partner, according to the statement of NATO Spokesperson Oana Lungescu.

"This decision recognizes Ukraine’s strong contributions to NATO missions, and demonstrates the Alliance’s continued commitment to its partnerships despite the COVID-19 pandemic," Lungescu said.

Accoridng to the statement, "As an Enhanced Opportunities Partner, Ukraine will benefit from tailor-made opportunities to help sustain such contributions. This includes enhanced access to interoperability programmes and exercises, and more sharing of information, including lessons learned."

"Ukraine’s status as an Enhanced Opportunities Partner does not prejudge any decisions on NATO membership. NATO Allies continue to encourage and support Ukraine in its reform efforts, including in the security and defence sector, with regard to civilian control and democratic oversight, and in the fight against corruption," the statement said.

Ukraine is now one of six Enhanced Opportunities Partners, alongside Australia, Finland, Georgia, Jordan and Sweden.