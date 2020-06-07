France not interested in Russia’s drifting away from Europe - top diplomat

PARIS, June 7. /TASS/. France doesn’t want to see Russia drifting away from Europe, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in an interview with Le Telegramme, a French regional daily, on Sunday.

He stressed that maintaining dialogue is in Europe’s interests, despite the gaps in Paris’ and Moscow’s positions on settling a number of international conflicts. "We are not interested in Russia’s drifting away from us," he said. "Sticking to the principles and solidarity with our allies, we nevertheless are trying to bring it closer to Europe and push towards the course on the basis on multiversity."

"The world we are living in is no longer divided between two blocs, like it was in the late 1940s. We have seen it in the recent weeks: the Europeans are there where there is a possibility for dialogue and international cooperation in common interests," the French top diplomat noted. "I think about our health, about our planet, about collective security."

"If Europe wants to be a force serving globalization with a human face, it must choose a path of firmness in defending interests and openness to real multilateral dialogue," he stressed. "This path is neither a cold war nor an opportunism policy.".