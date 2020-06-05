Russian embassy points to US Department of State that US was not invited to Syria

WASHINGTON, June 5. /TASS/. Unlike Russia, the United States was never invited to Syria, Russia’s embassy in Washington said on Friday commenting on US Assistant Secretary of State David Schenker’s words that Russia should "go out" of the region.

"In response to Assistant Secretary of State David Schenker’s blatant call for Russia to "go out of the Middle East" we would like to remind: Russian military is stationed in Syria at the invitation of its government," the embassy said

"The real question here: What are the grounds for the USA to occupy several swaths of this sovereign country? As far as we know none of them are legal. Neither the legitimate authorities nor the UN Security Council sanctioned American troops deployment," it added.

Schenker said on Thursday Russia’s enhanced presence in Syria and the Middle East in general was a "rough blunder" of the Obama administration. "For 45 years, this has been the cornerstone of American politics - to keep Russia away from the Middle East," he said, claiming that Russia was playing a destructive role in the region and should leave it.