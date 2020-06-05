‘Poison plot’ against Prague politicians was pure fabrication, admits Czech PM

According to the Czech prime minister, the bogus story was spread by one of the Russian diplomatic mission staffers as a result of the internal strife

PRAGUE, June 5. /TASS/. Czech media reports about a Russian diplomat allegedly bringing in ricin, a poisonous substance, to the country amid the scandal that ensued after Prague authorities made the decision to dismantle the monument to Soviet Union Marshal Ivan Konev have proved to be completely fabricated, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis acknowledged Friday.

According to him, this scandalous story that has never been proven by anything or anyone emerged "because of the inside strife between employees of the Russian [diplomatic] mission in Prague." "One of them deliberately sent fabricated information about the planned attack on Czech politicians to our Information Security Service," Babis claimed. According to the prime minister, the actions of this person led to "further complications in the Czech-Russian relations." The prime minister believes that this staffer bears responsibility for "inflicting damage to Russia’s good name in the Czech Republic." The politician cited this reason to expel the staffers engaged in this conflict from the country. "Two employees of the Russian embassy in the Czech Republic were declared personae non gratae," he noted.

