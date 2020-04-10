Kremlin prefers Soviet Marshal Konev monument to be restored in Czech Republic or Russia

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. The Kremlin would like to see the monument to Soviet Marshal Ivan Konev that was taken down recently in Prague reconstructed in either the Czech Republic or in Russia, if need be.

"We do not accept these actions [removal of the monument — TASS] and express our regrets in view of this. Of course, we would like to have this monument reconstructed — either on Czech land whose residents should be grateful to this man, we are convinced, or on Russian land if need be," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.