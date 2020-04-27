Russian embassy sends note to Czech Foreign Ministry over allegations in Czech media

PRAGUE, April 27. /TASS/. Russia’s embassy in the Czech Republic has delivered a note to the Czech Foreign Ministry protesting against continuing ungrounded media allegations in respect of Russia and its diplomatic mission.

"We took note of an article in the Czech magazine Respekt, which actually accuses the Russian side of plotting assaults on lives of Prague municipal politicians. The Russian embassy in the Czech Republic categorically denies such flagrant and false allegations," the embassy said in a commentary posted on its Facebook account.

The embassy stressed that these allegations have absolutely no grounds. "It is obvious that this article is part of the information campaign launched in the Czech Republic to discredit Russia and impose a hostile image of it on the Czech people," it said.