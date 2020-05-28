Coronavirus death toll in US exceeds 100,000, says Johns Hopkins University

NEW YORK, May 28. /TASS/. The coronavirus death toll in the United States has exceeded 100,000, according to the latest figures provided on Wedensday by Johns Hopkins University whose calculations are based on the data from federal and local authorities.

To date, 1,695,766 people the US have been diagnosed with coronavirus infection, while the number of deaths due to complications caused by the virus related diseased totaled 100,047. 384,902 people have recovered.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 5.6 mln people have been infected worldwide and about 350,000 deaths have been reported.