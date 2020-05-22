Coronavirus-related fatality count in Africa exceeds 3,000

PRETORIA, May 22. /TASS/. Coronavirus-related fatality count among African nations has reached 3,078 with the case tally standing at 99,433 following a growth by 4,101 in the past 24 hours, the World Health Organization’s regional mission said Friday.

The highest number of cases (19,137) was registered in South Africa, where 369 people died. The highest number of fatalities (680) was recorded in Egypt, where 14,229 got infected. Algeria reports 575 fatalities and 7,728 infections; Morocco confirms 7,185 new cases and 196 deaths.

In the sub-Saharan region, South Africa is followed by Nigeria (7,728 infections and 211 fatalities), Ghana (6,269 infections and 31 fatalities), Cameroon (4,288 and 156), Guinea (3,067 and 19), Senegal (2,815 and 33) and Ivory Coast (2,301 and 29).