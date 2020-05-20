Africa’s coronavirus cases exceed 90,000, says WHO

PRETORIA, May 20. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in African countries has risen by 4,222 to 90,943, the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Africa said on Wednesday. Africa’s COVID-19 death toll has climbed to 2,885.

South Africa has the highest number of coronavirus cases (17,200) and a death toll of 312. Egypt, where 12,764 people have been infected, accounts for the majority of deaths (645). Algeria has reported 7,377 cases and 561 deaths, Morocco has identified 6,972 coronavirus patients and recorded 193 deaths.

In the sub-Saharan region, Nigeria has reported 6,401 cases and 192 deaths. The country is followed by Ghana (6,096 cases and 31 deaths), Cameroon (3,529 cases and 140 deaths), Guinea (2,863 cases and 18 deaths), Senegal (2,617 cases and 30 deaths) and Ivory Coast (2,153 cases and 28 deaths).

Meanwhile, the Seychelles announced on Tuesday that all of the country’s coronavirus patients had recovered. Another two African counties, Eritrea and Mauritius, also claim to have no COVID-19 cases.

Coronavirus pandemic

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 4,990,400 people have been infected worldwide and more than 324,900 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 1,961,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.