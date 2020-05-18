Palestine waiting for Russia response to request for anti-coronavirus aid, says ambassador

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Palestine is waiting for Russia’s response to its request for another batch of medical assistance to combat the coronavirus pandemic, Palestine’s Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal said on Monday.

"Palestine’s prime minister has asked the Russian leadership to help. We asked to provide 20,000 tests and some other equipment," he told an online conference on International Quds Day.

He noted that Palestine and Russia have very good relations. "In his conversations with Mahmoud Abbas, President Vladimir Putin reiterated that Russia continues to support the Palestinian people and stands against the plans of the annexation of Palestinian territories, along with other countries, in particular China," the Palestinian diplomat said.

According to earlier reports, Palestine asked the Imperial Orthodox Palestine Society to provide about one tonne of humanitarian assistance.

According to the latest update, Palestine has 555 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 445 patients having recovered and four having died.