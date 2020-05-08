Italian PM Conte thanks Putin for Russia’s assistance to Italy in combating coronavirus

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for Russia’s assistance in combatting the coronavirus infection in his country, the Kremlin press service said on Friday after their telephone conversation.

"The sides discussed successful cooperation between Russia and Italy in combating the coronavirus pandemic. Giuseppe Conte thanked the Russian side for timely assistance during the difficult period of the infection spread in Italy," the Kremlin said.

The Italian prime minister "noted the efficiency of Russia’s assistance and the high professionalism of Russian military specialists and medics who are completing their humanitarian mission" in Italy, the Kremlin said, adding that the sides agreed to continue close cooperation between their ministries and agencies concerned.

The two leaders also highly assessed the current level of the friendly Russian-Italian relations and stressed the importance of their further development in the trade-and-economic and other spheres, as well as of strengthening cooperation in international affairs, including in the context of settling the Libyan and other regional crises.

Apart from that, according to the Kremlin press service, Putin and Conte exchanged congratulations on the 75th anniversary of the defeat of Nazism, the Kremlin press service said on Friday after their telephone conversation.

"The leaders exchanged congratulations on the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazism and expressed confidence that the lessons of the tragic events of World War II will help consolidate the international community in combating threats and challenges of today," the Kremlin said.