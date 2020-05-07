Number of coronavirus victims in Brazil sets anti-record for second day in a row

This figure has set an anti-record for the second day in a row. Over the previous day, 600 deaths were reported. As indicated in the ministry, the causes of another more than 1,600 deaths, which may also be associated with coronavirus, have not yet been clarified. It was noted that 51,370 people recovered.

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 7. /TASS/. The number of deaths due to coronavirus per day in Brazil increased by a record 615 cases - up to 8,536, the Ministry of Health said on Thursday.

According to the updated report, over the past day 10,503 coronavirus cases were detected, while their total number increased to 125,218. Such a high increase in the number of infected people is also noted for the first time. The previous anti-record was 7,218 cases on April 30.

The first coronavirus case in Brazil was confirmed on February 26 in Sao Paulo. Earlier, the Ministry of Health predicted that the situation in the country would stabilize by July, a gradual slowdown in the dynamics of the incidence rate would begin in August, and a decline would occur in September.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.