Number of coronavirus cases worldwide up by over 85,000 in past day — WHO

GENEVA, April 28. /TASS/. The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus worldwide has increased by more than 85,000 between April 26 and April 27, which is slightly more than on the previous day.

The number of deaths grew by almost 5,000, or about one thousand less than on the previous day.

As of 11:00 Moscow time on April 27, as many as 2,878,196 novel coronavirus cases and 198,668 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 85,530 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 4,982.

Europe accounts for the majority of confirmed cases and fatalities - 1,359,380 and 122,525 respectively. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 29,659 and the number of deaths - by 2,307.

The number confirmed COVID-2019 cases in South and North America reached 1,140,520 and the number of deaths stands at 58,492. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 45,674 and the number of deaths - by 2,453.

The Eastern Mediterranean region is third, with 165,933 cases and 6,991 deaths.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases were reported from the United States (931,698), Spain (207 634), Italy (197 675), Germany (155 193), the United Kingdom (152 844), France (123 279), Turkey (110 130), Iran (90 481), Russia (87,147) and China (84,341).

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. Since then, cases of the new coronavirus have been reported from nearly all parts of the world. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

The WHO statistics is based only on officially confirmed information about deaths and confirmed cases, provided by national governments.