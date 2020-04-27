Vladivostok summit enhanced cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang — diplomat

"The agreements reached at the DPRK-Russia summit meeting represent a clear milestone in intensifying the strategic cooperation for peace and security in the Northeast Asian region and the rest of the world," Im Chon Il said . "During the past one year, the peoples of the two countries have developed the bilateral relations in several areas such as politics, economy and culture by strengthening mutual support and cooperation in the common interests, overcoming the encountering difficulties and ordeals."

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Vladivostok in 2019 has helped strengthen cooperation between both states and preserve peace and security in Northeast Asia, North Korea’s Vice Foreign Minister Im Chon Il said in a statement published on the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang’s Facebook page on Monday.

The diplomat stated that during the summit, Kim Jong-un "formed excellent personal relations with President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin and laid solid foundations for further developing the strategic and traditional DPRK-Russia relations of friendship as befits the requirement of the new era."

Besides, the North Korean diplomat noted that in the conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia and the DPRK keep collaborating. "Even in the severe environment where the novel coronavirus infections are sweeping over the whole world, the two countries are closely supporting and cooperating with each other and increasing the cooperation for achieving genuine international justice at the UN and in other international arena."

The vice foreign minister stated that bilateral events marking important occasions will be held. "The two countries will further strengthen the long-standing bonds of excellent friendship and sincere solidarity between the peoples of the two countries by jointly conducting various political and cultural events in a meaningful way on the important occasions including the 75th anniversary of the Korean Liberation and the 20th anniversary of the DPRK-Russia Joint Declaration," he added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met for the first time on April 25, 2019 on Russky Island in Vladivostok. The leaders discussed the prospects of bilateral relations and the situation on the Korean Peninsula.