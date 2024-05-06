Exact dates of Putin's visit to China to be announced within days — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Russian presidential aide for international affairs Yury Ushakov has promised that the Kremlin will announce the exact dates of Vladimir Putin's upcoming state visit to China within days.

"We and the Chinese side will officially announce the dates of the visit in the coming days," the Kremlin official promised.

The Russian leader's aide emphasized that "this will be Vladimir Putin's first international visit after taking office after the election."

"We promised this to the Chinese. The Chinese made such a proposal. This is a reciprocal step to the first official visit of President Xi Jinping, which was carried out last year also after the respective elections," Ushakov emphasized.