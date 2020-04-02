Italian foreign minister calls on NATO to cooperate with Russia in fight against COVID-19

ROME, April 2. /TASS/. Italian Foreign Minister Luigi di Maio has called on NATO to cooperate with other states across the globe, namely Russia, in order to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, ANSA news agency informed. Di Maio made this statement during a video call between NATO foreign ministers on Thursday.
"We are going through the most severe crisis since the times of the Second World War. Our people are waiting for our effective action, and solidarity and cooperation on an international level are extremely important and necessary, because only together can we stop this virus," he said. He stressed that it is important to maintain cooperation with Russia. Di Maio noted that NATO can play a more central role in this situation, maintaining unity and dialogue with the entire international community, because the pandemic is global and concerns everyone.