G20 countries call on ILO, OECD to monitor pandemic’s impact on employment

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. /TASS/. The G20 countries called on the International Labor Organization (ILO) and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) to monitor the impact of the pandemic on employment, according to the communique released after the G20 summit held in a video conference format on Thursday.

The G20 leaders’ meeting was closed for journalists. The summit participants discussed in a video conference mode how to coordinate measures on fighting the spread of coronavirus and the economic consequences of the pandemic.