Cyprus announces 2-week ban for passenger flights from 28 countries

NICOSIA, March 18. /TASS/. The authorities of Cyprus are introducing a two-week ban on receiving international passenger flights from 28 countries starting this Saturday over the novel coronavirus pandemic, Health Minister of Cyprus Constantinos Ioannou said.

"Starting from 3:00 a.m. Cyprus time [4:00 a.m. Moscow time] on March 21, 2020, and with the exception of cargo flights, the airports of Larnaca and Paphos will not be receiving for the period of two weeks passenger flights from: Bahrain, Belarus, Belgium, Bulgaria, Egypt, Estonia, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Israel, Jordan, Latvia, Lebanon, Lithuania, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, Great Britain and Greece," the Press and Information Office of Cyprus quoted Ioannou as saying.