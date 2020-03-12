Upcoming meeting on Libya in Rome postponed due to coronavirus

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. Italian Foreign Ministry’s Director General for Political and Security Affairs Sebastiano Cardi has informed Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov during Thursday’s phone call that a meeting of the International Follow-up Committee on Libya set to take place in Rome on March 19 would be postponed. The phone call was held at the initiative of Italy, the Russian Foreign Ministry informed.

"During the talks, they discussed the current situation in Libya in detail, focusing on the importance of coordinated efforts of the international community to aid the soonest political regulation of the Libyan crisis. In this context, Cardi stated that the meeting of the International Follow-up Committee on Libya planned for March 19 in Rome would be postponed due to the coronavirus epidemic," the message informs.