Over 100 new coronavirus cases reported in Denmark in the last 24 hours

STOCKHOLM, March 12. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Denmark has grown by 101 over the past 24 hours, amounting to 615, the Danish Patient Safety Authority reports on Thursday.

No deaths have been reported as of yet, 1,366 people have been isolated. Coronavirus tests have involved 2,751 patients. On Wednesday, the Danish government ruled to close all educational establishments - kindergartens, schools and university over the outbreak. All government officials not engaged in vitally important tasks will be sent home for two weeks with their salaries paid. Medics taking care of the aged will continue their work.

Police have also urged the people not to have public gatherings involving more than 100 people.

In late December 2019, a pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 coronavirus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, an economic and industrial megacity with a population of 12 million. Outside China, the worst affected countries are Italy, South Korea and Iran. Overall, more than 100 other countries have reported confirmed coronavirus cases. Russia had 28 coronavirus cases as of Wednesday.

The World Health Organization says that the novel coronavirus cases across the globe have exceeded 118,000, with about 4,300 deaths. The WHO has officially described the situation with the novel coronavirus as a pandemic.