Number of coronavirus cases in Austria increases to 206

Some 5,300 people have been tested for coronavirus. Infection cases have been registered in all the nine regions of the country with no lethal cases.

VIENNA, March 11. /TASS/. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Austria has increased from 182 to 206 in the past 24 hours, the Federal Ministry of Social Affairs, Health, Care and Consumer Protection of Austria reported Wednesday.

On March 10, Austria announced a ban on major mass events, involving more than 500 people outdoors and more than 100 people indoors. Starting on March 16, higher education classes switch to remote mode. Austria also looks into ban on school classes.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz called on the employers to shift the staff to remote work, if possible, and asked on the population to reduce social contacts. Austria has also barred entry for everyone coming from Italy, except those having medical certificate of no coronavirus infection and transit automobile transport.

The Chinese authorities registered an outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the city of Wuhan. Cases of novel coronavirus were confirmed in 119 countries and territories, including Russia. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern. Outside of China, most cases of the new coronavirus were reported in South Korea, Iran and Italy.

In China, over 3,150 people died, nearly 61,500 people recovered, and the number of cases reached 80,780. Over 119,290 coronavirus cases and more than 4,300 deaths are confirmed in the world so far.