Taliban announce resumption of military action in Afghanistan

MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. Afghanistan’s Taliban movement announced that the "reduced violence period" is over and announced resumption of military action against the Afghanistan government forces, a movement representative told AFP.

No further details are available at the moment.

The Afghan authorities and the Taliban agreed to a "reduced violence period" in the country, which began at midnight on February 22. Reuters reported that the agreement was supposed to last seven days.

On February 29, a peace treaty between the US and the Taliban was signed in Qatar’s Doha. According to the treaty, the intra-Afghan talks are supposed to begin on March 10. As a trust-building measure, the Taliban agreed to release 1,000 prisoners, while the government is to free 5,000 Taliban supporters before March 10.