Russia welcomes Trump’s remarks on renewing negotiations with Taliban, says envoy

MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. Moscow welcomes US President Donald Trump’s statement on jump-starting talks with the Taliban (outlawed in Russia), Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan and Director of the Second Asia Department at the Russian Foreign Ministry Zamir Kabulov told TASS on Friday.

"We welcome this statement. It is high time to renew negotiations with members of the Taliban movement and end this drawn-out process, since it has deterred the launch of the foremost issue — inter-Afghan negotiations and the process of national reconciliation. We hope very much that such negotiations between the Americans and the Taliban will be completed in the near future and we can begin shaping a new situation in Afghanistan," he said.