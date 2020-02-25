CAIRO, February 25. /TASS/. Former President of Egypt Hosni Mubarak has died on Tuesday in Cairo aged 91, the Al Youm As Sabia news portal reports. There has been no official confirmation of his death so far.
Former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak dies at 91 — media
Former President of Egypt Hosni Mubarak© Sean Gallup/Getty Images
